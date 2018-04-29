Substitution, Fiorentina. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Milan Badelj.
Fiorentina v Napoli
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 57Sportiello
- 2LauriniBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBoialvo Gasparat 62'minutes
- 20Pezzella
- 4Milenkovic
- 3Biraghi
- 24Benassi
- 5BadeljBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCristóforoat 84'minutes
- 17Veretout
- 8SaponaraSubstituted forEyssericat 74'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 25Chiesa
- 9Simeone
Substitutes
- 10Eysseric
- 15Olivera
- 19Cristóforo
- 22Cerofolini
- 26Ranieri
- 28Bastião Dias
- 33Brancolini
- 51Hristov
- 76Boialvo Gaspar
- 77Théréau
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33AlbiolBooked at 33mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 6mins
- 6Silva DuarteBooked at 79mins
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forTonelliat 10'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 58'minutes
- 7CallejónBooked at 37mins
- 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 58'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 24InsigneBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 19Milic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Fiorentina).
Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Booking
Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.
Booking
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Riccardo Saponara.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giovanni Simeone.
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Gaspar with a cross.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 2, Napoli 0. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Bruno Gaspar replaces Vincent Laurini.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Booking
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by José Reina.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).