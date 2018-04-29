Italian Serie A
Fiorentina2Napoli0

Fiorentina v Napoli

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 57Sportiello
  • 2LauriniBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBoialvo Gasparat 62'minutes
  • 20Pezzella
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24Benassi
  • 5BadeljBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCristóforoat 84'minutes
  • 17Veretout
  • 8SaponaraSubstituted forEyssericat 74'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 25Chiesa
  • 9Simeone

Substitutes

  • 10Eysseric
  • 15Olivera
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 22Cerofolini
  • 26Ranieri
  • 28Bastião Dias
  • 33Brancolini
  • 51Hristov
  • 76Boialvo Gaspar
  • 77Théréau

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 33mins
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 6mins
  • 6Silva DuarteBooked at 79mins
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forTonelliat 10'minutes
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 58'minutes
  • 7CallejónBooked at 37mins
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 58'minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 24InsigneBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 19Milic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home26
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Milan Badelj.

Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Gaspar (Fiorentina).

Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

Booking

Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.

Booking

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Riccardo Saponara.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giovanni Simeone.

Foul by Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Gaspar with a cross.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 2, Napoli 0. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Bruno Gaspar replaces Vincent Laurini.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Booking

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.

Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by José Reina.

Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus35284381225988
2Napoli35266371254684
3Roma35217759283170
4Lazio34207783434067
5Inter Milan351812558263266
6Atalanta351610955361958
7AC Milan35169104639757
8Sampdoria35166135554154
9Fiorentina351591149381154
10Torino34111494841747
11Genoa35118163037-741
12Bologna35116183846-839
13Sassuolo35910162657-3137
14Udinese35104214659-1334
15Crotone3597193660-2434
16Cagliari3596203160-2933
17SPAL35614153356-2332
18Chievo35710183157-2631
19Hellas Verona3574242871-4325
20Benevento3553273281-4918
View full Italian Serie A table

