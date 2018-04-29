Spanish La Liga
Dep La Coruña2Barcelona4

Deportivo La Coruna 2-4 Barcelona

By Timothy Abraham

BBC Sport

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi became the first player in La Liga history to score 30 or more goals in seven different seasons

Barcelona have won La Liga in manager Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge after a Lionel Messi-inspired victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Messi scored a hat-trick at the Riazor to give Barca an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona had led 2-0 with goals from Philippe Coutinho and Messi but Depor bravely fought to 2-2 with strikes from Lucas Perez and Emre Colak.

Messi then struck twice in the final 10 minutes to seal the win.

It is the 25th time Barcelona have won La Liga - eight behind the 33 won by rivals Real Madrid.

More magic from Messi downs Depor

Coutinho had put Barca ahead with a curling effort and Messi doubled the lead when he volleyed in at the back post following a sublime cross from Luis Suarez - who assisted all of Messi's goals.

Depor refused to give up through and Arsenal loanee Perez pulled a goal back with a first-time shot before Colak swept past Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen following a fine team move.

Argentina international Messi ensured the title was won with a flourish as he notched his 46th hat-trick for club and country.

The 30-year-old produced two composed finishes from close range to secure the victory and ensure Depor's relegation.

Messi might be sad to see them go having scored 13 goals at the Riazor, his favourite ground alongside Real Madrid's Bernaebu.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi leads La Liga this season in goals (32 goals), assists (12), chances created (81) and secondary assists (passes leading directly to an assist: nine).

Valverde delivers the title

There was a degree of scepticism which greeted Barcelona's decision to appoint ex-Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde in May 2017.

However, the 54-year-old has delivered the Spanish league title in his maiden season above both Madrid clubs.

It is the second piece of silverware in the trophy cabinet at the Nou Camp this season following on from Barca's emphatic 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

However, there will be no European glory this season following Barca's dramatic exit to Roma in the Champions League last month.

Barca conceded a 4-1 first leg quarter-final lead as they lost the second leg 3-0 in Italy.

That will be Valverde's target next season having seen domestic rivals Real Madrid win the last two European Cups and they are on course reach this year's final in Kiev.

The start of Iniesta's goodbye

Andres Iniesta
Andres Iniesta won La Liga for the ninth time - his 32 and final major honour with Barca

The match was the first since midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his decision to leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old began the match on the bench after being named among Barcelona's substitutes by Valverde.

Iniesta's arrival on the pitch in the 87th minute was greeted by a standing ovation from both sets of fans at the Estadio Riazor.

Next Sunday will be his final chance to play in El Clasico when Real Madrid visit the Nou Camp.

After that there is a home game against Villarreal and a trip to Levante before the curtain is brought down on his Barca career with Real Sociedad the visitors to the Nou Camp on 20 May.

Line-ups

Dep La Coruña

  • 13Martínez
  • 2Juanfran
  • 6Albentosa
  • 24SchärBooked at 20mins
  • 16Correia Pinto
  • 20dos Santos TorresSubstituted forMuntariat 83'minutes
  • 14Krohn-Dehli
  • 22BorgesSubstituted forAndoneat 86'minutes
  • 8Colak
  • 19ValleSubstituted forNicolás Cartabiaat 86'minutes
  • 7Pérez

Substitutes

  • 3Navarro
  • 5Mosquera
  • 9Nicolás Cartabia
  • 10Andone
  • 17Valverde
  • 21Muntari
  • 25Koval

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral SemedoBooked at 58mins
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forIniestaat 87'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 14Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forPaulinhoat 74'minutes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forD Suárezat 68'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 15Paulinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 22Vidal
  • 25Vermaelen
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
25,721

Match Stats

Home TeamDep La CoruñaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home17
Away21
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 4.

Attempt blocked. Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Attempt missed. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Colak.

Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Substitution

Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Florin Andone replaces Celso Borges.

Substitution

Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Fede Cartabia replaces Borja Valle.

Goal!

Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Sulley Muntari replaces Guilherme.

Goal!

Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Luisinho.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Fabian Schär (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Guilherme (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Attempt missed. Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emre Colak.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Coutinho.

Foul by Coutinho (Barcelona).

Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Deportivo de La Coruña) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Emre Colak with a cross.

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emre Colak with a cross.

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

Attempt blocked. Guilherme (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Foul by Coutinho (Barcelona).

Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 2. Emre Colak (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Celso Borges.

Attempt missed. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Luisinho.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Coutinho.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona34268087216686
2Atl Madrid35229455183775
3Real Madrid34218582374571
4Valencia35207862362667
5Real Betis34175125453156
6Villarreal34166124941854
7Getafe351310124032849
8Sevilla34146144254-1248
9Girona35139134753-648
10Real Sociedad35137156355846
11Celta Vigo35129145451345
12Eibar35128153747-1044
13Alavés35132203448-1441
14Ath Bilbao35913133845-740
15Espanyol35913132941-1240
16Leganés35117172943-1440
17Levante35913133450-1640
18Dep La Coruña35610193469-3528
19Las Palmas3557232370-4722
20Malaga3455242251-2920
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired