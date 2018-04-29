Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid

From the section

Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win the Europa League

Fernando Torres had a penalty saved as Atletico Madrid warmed up for their Europa League semi-final second leg with Arsenal with victory at Alaves.

Torres' 71st-minute attempt was saved by Fernando Pacheco Flores- but seven minutes later Atletico won another penalty, which Kevin Gameiro scored.

Atletico had Angel Correa sent off in injury time for two bookings.

They remain second, eight points behind Barcelona, who will win La Liga if they avoid defeat at Deportivo La Coruna.

Atletico host Arsenal on Thursday after a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Emirates.

The result saw Diego Simeone's side return to winning ways after two draws and a defeat in all competitions.

Atletico are four points above third-placed rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.