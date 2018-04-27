Arsenal and Atletico Madrid charged by Uefa following Europa League match

Diego Simeone
A furious Diego Simeone was sent to the stands for reacting to Sime Vrsaljko's dismissal

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have been charged by Uefa over incidents in Thursday's Europa League semi-final.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was sent to the stands following Sime Vrsaljko's early red card in the 1-1 first-leg draw at Emirates Stadium.

Simeone was charged with insulting a match official and Atletico with improper conduct of the coach and the throwing of objects.

Arsenal were charged after fireworks were set off.

Both hearings will take place on 4 May, one day after the second leg in Madrid.

Marseille, who beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in France in the first leg of the other semi-final, also received two Uefa charges, for setting off fireworks and the blocking of stairways.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired