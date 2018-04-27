Harry Kane: Mauricio Pochettino says FA Cup tweet 'embarrassing'

The FA's official FA Cup Twitter account posted a video of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling answering "Harry Kane" to a question about what was in his pocket

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says a tweet sent from the FA Cup account mocking Harry Kane was "embarrassing".

The tweet was posted after Manchester United's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Spurs last weekend.

The message asked United and England defender Chris Smalling "What's in your pocket?" and included a short clip of him replying: "Harry Kane."

The Football Association apologised, and Pochettino said: "We need to protect our English players."

The Argentine, who was appointed Spurs boss in 2014, added: "We need to give them belief. We need to teach them, to educate, and this type of situation disappointed me a lot.

"For me, it was embarrassing. It was a shame because the FA is English football... and a potential captain like Harry Kane in the World Cup... I think was difficult to understand, very, very difficult."

Kane has scored 37 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Spurs this season.

He struggled to make an impact against United at Wembley but denied returning too soon from a recent ankle injury.

The 24-year-old, winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot for the past two seasons, has been ridiculed in recent weeks after claiming a goal in the victory at Stoke.

The Premier League duly confirmed the ball had touched Kane on its way into the net and he was awarded the goal.