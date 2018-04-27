Ramona Bachmann: Chelsea Ladies forward extends contract until 2021

Ramona Bachmann was nominated for the PFA Women's Player of the Year award, which was won by Chelsea Ladies team-mate Fran Kirby earlier this month

Chelsea Ladies forward Ramona Bachmann has extended her deal with the Women's Super League One club.

The 27-year-old, who had 12 months remaining on her previous deal, will now remain with the Blues until the summer of 2021.

Switzerland international Bachmann has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions since joining from Wolfsburg in January 2017.

"She's improving all the time," manager Emma Hayes told the club website.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.