BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Andres Iniesta helped me understand football better

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Andres Iniesta helped him to "understand football better" during his tenure as Barcelona boss.

Iniesta will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Iniesta to leave Barca at end of season

Top videos

Video

Iniesta helped me understand football better - Guardiola

Video

Aussie teenager scores spectacular scorpion goal

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Arsenal players to give Wenger what he deserves - Ramsey

Video

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Video

This season better than last - Mourinho

Video

Quins & Sarries ready for Premier 15s final

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014

Video

Trump survives Wakelin scare to win final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Khan confident of Wembley purchase

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired