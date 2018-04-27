BBC Sport - Watch Riley McGree score stunning scorpion goal in Australia

Aussie teenager scores spectacular scorpion goal

Watch 19-year-old Riley McGree net a wonder goal in Newcastle Jets' 2-1 A-League semi-final victory over Melbourne City at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

