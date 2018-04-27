Italian Serie A
Inter Milan19:45Juventus
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan v Juventus

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain receives treatment after being fouled
Juventus ended 2018 one point behind leaders Napoli in the Serie A table

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Juventus must foul more when they face Inter Milan, than they did in defeat to Napoli, or they "won't come out alive," says Massimiliano Allegri.

The Turin club suffered only their third home league defeat in the past five years after Kalidou Koulibaly's dramatic late header last Sunday.

Juve are one point ahead of second-placed Napoli with four games to go.

"We fouled our opponents eight times and suffered 18 fouls which is a negative figure for us," said Allegri.

"Tomorrow, we have to play the right way otherwise we won't come out alive," Allegri continued.

Juventus have a chance to open up a four-point lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday by beating sixth-placed Inter (19:45 BST).

Napoli, the only team who can mathematically stop Juve from winning a seventh successive title, are away to ninth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday (17:00 BST).

They have not been crowned champions of Italy since 1990.

"Now is a time where we need to show every ounce of courage, freedom, enthusiasm and willpower," said former AC Milan boss Allegri.

"A team that has won so many games and trophies cannot lose its way in a few days... but football's like that.

"When you win, you're better than everyone and when you don't, you're a loser."

Serie A run-in - who plays who?

JuventusNapoli
v Inter Milan (a) 28 Aprilv Fiorentina (a) 29 April
v Bologna (h) 5 Mayv Torino (h) 6 May
v Roma (a) 13 Mayv Sampdoria (a) 13 May
v Hellas Verona (h) 20 Mayv Crotone (h) 20 May

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus34274378205885
2Napoli34266271234884
3Roma34207755272867
4Lazio34207783434067
5Inter Milan341812456233366
6Atalanta341510952351755
7AC Milan34159104438654
8Sampdoria34156135153-251
9Fiorentina34149114738951
10Torino34111494841747
11Genoa34118152934-541
12Bologna34116173744-739
13Sassuolo34910152553-2837
14Cagliari3496193056-2633
15Udinese34103214356-1333
16Chievo34710173053-2331
17Crotone3487193259-2731
18SPAL34514153055-2529
19Hellas Verona3474232768-4125
20Benevento3452272978-4917
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired