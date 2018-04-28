Roma 4-1 Chievo

Dzeko has 25 goals in all competitions this season

Edin Dzeko scored twice as 10-man Roma prepared for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool with a comfortable victory over Chievo.

Dzeko's volleyed finish added to Patrik Schick's opener, but Juan Jesus conceded a penalty and was sent off after the break.

Alisson saved Roberto Inglese's spot-kick, and Roma capitalised as Stephan El Shaarawy and Dzeko made it 4-0.

Inglese headed a consolation, but Roma moved above Lazio into third.

With three games to go, they have a four-point cushion over Inter Milan, who are outside the Champions League qualification places in fifth.

Eusebio di Francesco's side face Liverpool in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit.

"We have to recover our physical and mental energy, leave the pitch on Wednesday knowing we've done all we possibly could," said Di Francesco.

"We've proved in the past that we can achieve great results in the Champions League, so we must all believe."