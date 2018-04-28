Match ends, Roma 4, Chievo 1.
Roma 4-1 Chievo
Edin Dzeko scored twice as 10-man Roma prepared for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool with a comfortable victory over Chievo.
Dzeko's volleyed finish added to Patrik Schick's opener, but Juan Jesus conceded a penalty and was sent off after the break.
Alisson saved Roberto Inglese's spot-kick, and Roma capitalised as Stephan El Shaarawy and Dzeko made it 4-0.
Inglese headed a consolation, but Roma moved above Lazio into third.
With three games to go, they have a four-point cushion over Inter Milan, who are outside the Champions League qualification places in fifth.
Eusebio di Francesco's side face Liverpool in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit.
"We have to recover our physical and mental energy, leave the pitch on Wednesday knowing we've done all we possibly could," said Di Francesco.
"We've proved in the past that we can achieve great results in the Champions League, so we must all believe."
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 25da Silva Peres
- 20Fazio
- 5Nunes JesusBooked at 56mins
- 11KolarovBooked at 24mins
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forGonalonsat 79'minutes
- 16De Rossi
- 4NainggolanBooked at 90mins
- 14SchickSubstituted forManolasat 60'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 84'minutes
- 92El Shaarawy
Substitutes
- 3Pellegrini
- 13Capradossi
- 17Ünder
- 18Lobont
- 21Gonalons
- 24Florenzi
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Silva
- 44Manolas
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 14BaniSubstituted forGamberiniat 45'minutes
- 8Radovanovic
- 40Tomovic
- 27DepaoliSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 28'minutes
- 19CastroSubstituted forBirsaat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Rigoni
- 56HetemajBooked at 28mins
- 29Cacciatore
- 20Pucciarelli
- 45Inglese
Substitutes
- 2Jaroszynski
- 3Dainelli
- 5Gamberini
- 9Stepinski
- 12Cesar
- 17Giaccherini
- 18Gobbi
- 23Birsa
- 31Pellissier
- 77Bastien
- 90Seculin
- 98Confente
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 4, Chievo 1.
Booking
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Valter Birsa (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valter Birsa (Chievo).
Attempt missed. Valter Birsa (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabrizio Cacciatore with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 4, Chievo 1. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Valter Birsa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt saved. Nicola Rigoni (Chievo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Radovanovic with a cross.
Hand ball by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Maxime Gonalons.
Attempt blocked. Valter Birsa (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj.
Gerson (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Edin Dzeko.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt saved. Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valter Birsa.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Offside, Chievo. Ivan Radovanovic tries a through ball, but Roberto Inglese is caught offside.
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Inglese (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Valter Birsa replaces Lucas Castro.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Maxime Gonalons replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Attempt missed. Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.
Offside, Roma. Federico Fazio tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Alessandro Gamberini.
Attempt missed. Fabrizio Cacciatore (Chievo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Roberto Inglese.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 4, Chievo 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt saved. Roberto Inglese (Chievo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 3, Chievo 0. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniele De Rossi.
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo).
Offside, Chievo. Roberto Inglese tries a through ball, but Manuel Pucciarelli is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Kostas Manolas replaces Patrik Schick.
Penalty saved! Roberto Inglese (Chievo) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.