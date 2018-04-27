Rangers: Graeme Murty 'fights' for manager's job amid Gerrard speculation

Graeme Murty (left) oversees Rangers training on Friday

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he will do "everything" he possibly can to stay in his job.

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, 37, is the frontrunner to be appointed Ibrox boss, with Murty in the post for the rest of the season.

Murty, 43, has won 18 of his 28 games in charge so far in this campaign.

"I'll be fighting as hard as I can in these last four games to finish as high up the table as I possibly can," said Murty before facing Celtic on Sunday.

"I'm in the role currently. I love the role and will do everything I possibly can to keep it."

Former Reading and Scotland defender Murty had six games as interim boss at Rangers last season in between Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha's spells as manager.

He returned as interim manager after Caixinha's departure in October and was given the job for the rest of the season two months later.

'I doubt if anyone else could have done it as good as I have'

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference and three points in front of Hibernian.

Should Celtic win on Sunday, Brendan Rodgers' side will seal a seventh straight title and Rangers still have to face Kilmarnock (home), Aberdeen (away) and Hibernian (away) before the end of the season.

"I think I've done a good job so far and I am desperate for the opportunity to bring in my own players and put my real stamp on the team," Murty explained.

"The club knows I want this job. If I win the next four games, you never know. Why not?

"Go win the next four games, finish in Europe, finish high up and then I think I'll have fulfilled the remit I was given when I first came in to the letter - and I doubt quite honestly if there is anyone else who could have done it as good as I have for a first job."