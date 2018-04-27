Marco Polo del Nero: Fifa ban Brazilian FA president for life over taking bribes

Marco Polo del Nero has been president of Brazil's football federation since 2003

The president of the Brazilian FA has been banned for life for taking bribes.

Marco Polo del Nero was suspended in December 2017 over allegations that he took inducements in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights.

The 76-year-old was charged by American authorities in 2015 over money-laundering allegations.

Fifa have barred him from all football-related activity at national and international level, and fined him 1m Swiss francs (£733,000).