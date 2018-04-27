BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: 'We will support Steven Gerrard as long as he's not Everton or Man Utd boss'

We will support Gerrard in managerial career - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they will support youth development coach Steven Gerrard in his managerial career.

Gerrard is the frontrunner to become the manager of Rangers and BBC Scotland has learned that the job is his if he wants it.

READ MORE: Gerrard frontrunner for Rangers job

