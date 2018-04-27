Paris St-Germain: Unai Emery to leave French champions at end of season

Emery left Sevilla in 2016 to become PSG manager on a two-year contract

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery is leaving the French champions at the end of the season.

PSG clinched the French title earlier this month but the Spaniard, 46, is out of contract in the summer.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel - who has been linked with Arsenal - is widely expected to be Emery's replacement.

"I have told the players I am leaving," said Emery, who joined PSG on a two-year deal in June 2016.

"I thank president Nasser Al Khelaifi, the director of sport Antero Henrique, the supporters and all the players for these two seasons."

The club finished second behind Monaco in Emery's first season in charge but defeated the champions 7-1 on 15 April to claim their fifth league title in six years.

Emery, who won the Europa League three years running with Sevilla, has previously been linked with a move to Real Sociedad.