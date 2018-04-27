BBC Sport - I'm good and cheap - fantasy football star Gross

I'm good and cheap - fantasy football star Gross

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross says he is "good and cheap" which is why he is so popular on fantasy football games, but will not put himself on the bench again after scoring two goals last time.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 BST, Saturday 28 April, on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

