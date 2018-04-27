BBC Sport - Lawro's Premier League predictions: Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Arsenal fan and singer Plan B says the thought of former captain Patrick Vieira taking over the reins when Arsene Wenger departs at the end of the season excites him.

Watch more from Football Focus on BBC One at 12:00 BST, Saturday 28 April.

READ MORE: Lawro's Premier League predictions v singer Plan B

