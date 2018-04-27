BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss says this season better than last

This season better than last - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says this season is "better than last".

United won the Europa League and League Cup last season, while this year they have competed in the Champions League, face Chelsea in the FA Cup final and are chasing second place in the Premier League.

  From the section Man Utd
