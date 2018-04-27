BBC Sport - Shahid Khan: Fulham owner confident of Wembley purchase

Khan confident of Wembley purchase

Fulham's billionaire owner Shahid Khan says he hopes a deal to buy Wembley Stadium from the Football Association will be completed in eight to 12 weeks.

Khan, who also owns NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars, has made an offer thought to be worth £900m.

READ MORE: Shahid Khan deal with FA could be completed in eight weeks.

Top videos

Video

Khan confident of Wembley purchase

Video

World Cup moments: Iniesta's winner

Video

Plan B excited by Vieira rumours

Video

English football is elitist - Clarke

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez's shocking bite on Chiellini - 2014

Video

Trump survives Wakelin scare to win final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Behind the Scenes at Bournemouth

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Allen's cheeky fluke treble wins frame

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch dramatic finish as McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback

  • From the section Snooker
Video

LeBron James' stunning buzzer-beater clinches Cavs win

Video

Morgan unfazed by London Stadium omission

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Where is Jack Rodwell? Coleman 'doesn't know'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired