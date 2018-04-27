Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock manager says there was 'no offer' from Rangers

Steve Clarke was a winning manager on his last visit to Ibrox

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says there has been "no offer" from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, 37, is the front-runner to be appointed Ibrox boss but reports suggest Clarke was also approached.

Graeme Murty, 43, is in charge of Rangers for the rest of the season.

"I'm happy here at Kilmarnock, I enjoy the work I'm doing and I look forward to next season," said former West Brom and Reading boss Clarke, 54.

"There was no offer. For me it's not really a story.

"I don't really think I should be standing here talking about Rangers because it's not my club. Kilmarnock is the club I'm working for."

Meanwhile, Clarke says Kris Boyd deserves his nomination for PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year.

The striker, 34, has scored 21 goals so far this season in helping the Ayrshire side to a top-six finish.

"Kris has been outstanding since I came to the club," said Clarke, who has won 16 and drawn nine of his 29 games in charge of the Ayrshire side.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominees in action

"I had a good chat with him on my first day in the building. He was a little bit down and a little bit sad about the way his career was going at that stage.

"I asked him to give me a few weeks to work with me in training, to see if he enjoyed the way I went about my business and to see if he could rekindle the spirit and the joy of playing football here at Kilmarnock.

"And I think his performances and goal return since then tells you that he's managed to find that spark again.

"He certainly deserves to be nominated for player of the year and if he could win it, it'd be a remarkable achievement."

Defender Scott Boyd has also signed a new one-year contract at Killie.