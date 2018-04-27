Manager of the year award: Rodgers, Lennon, Clarke & Ross nominated

Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers are in contention for the manager of the year award

Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon, Steve Clarke and Jack Ross are the nominees for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award to be announced on Sunday.

Rodgers' Celtic are in contention to win back-to-back domestic trebles.

Fellow Northern Irishman Lennon's Hibernian could finish as Premiership runners-up in their first season back in the top flight.

Clarke has guided Kilmarnock to a top-six finish while Jack Ross oversaw St Mirren's Championship-winning campaign.

Jack Ross took over at St Mirren in 2016

The Buddies will join Celtic, Hibs and Killie in next season's Premiership.

Celtic could clinch the title - a seventh in a row for the club and second for Rodgers - if they beat Rangers on Sunday.

Hibs go into Saturday's home match against Kilmarnock three points behind second-placed Rangers.

Killie were struggling near the foot of the table when Clarke was appointed in October and he has won 16 and drawn nine of his 29 games in charge of the Ayrshire side.

Celtic have lost three times domestically this season, with Hibs and Killie among their victors.