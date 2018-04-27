Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't understand' how football can lead to violence

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side beat Roma 5-2 in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he "doesn't understand" how a football match can lead to people getting hurt.

Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox is in a critical condition after being injured by Roma fans before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Klopp wore an Irish tricolour Liverbird to Friday's news conference in support of the 53-year-old.

"It is only football. I never understood people who never understood that," the German boss said.

"It should never have happened and it should not happen in the future. We have to do everything to make sure things like that will not happen any more."

Two Italian men have been charged over the violence before Tuesday's match, which Liverpool won 5-2.

Liverpool have requested an "extraordinary meeting" with European football's governing body Uefa, Roma and Italian police before the semi-final second leg in Rome on 2 May.

The Premier League club have sold the 5,000 tickets they were allocated at Stadio Olimpico.

"The game on Tuesday showed the beauty of the game during it - then it showed the most ugly face," added Klopp.

"It is common sense. Treat people how you want to be treated yourself."