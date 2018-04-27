Scottish Gossip: Gerrard, Rangers, Rogic, Celtic, McInnes, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard has been identified as the leading candidate for the Rangers manager's job. (Scotsman)

Gerrard, 37, is considering an offer to become the next Ibrox boss and the job is his if he wants it. (Times - subscription required)

And Gerrard could make former Liverpool team-mate Gary McAllister his assistant if he takes the Rangers job. (Daily Mail)

Rangers are waiting on an answer from Gerrard after being snubbed by Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke. (Daily Record)

Gerrard attended Rangers' recent Premiership defeat by Celtic at Ibrox

Prospective Ibrox boss Gerrard has sanctioned moves to sign midfielder Scott Arfield and goalkeeper Allan McGregor. (Sun)

Rangers' Wes Foderingham insists he is going nowhere, despite speculation linking fellow goalkeeper McGregor with a return to Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald hopes managing director Ian Maxwell will enjoy the same freedom he has had at Firhill when he takes up the Scottish FA chief executive job later this year. (Herald)

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, 25, has indicated he could sign a new deal to stay in Glasgow after an initial offer from the club was rejected by the Australian. (Daily Record)

Rogic has scored seven goals for Celtic so far this season

Former Celtic forward John Hartson has backed the club to win 10 successive league titles, if they retain manager Brendan Rodgers. (Herald)

Aberdeen need at least three wins from their final four league fixtures to finish second in the Scottish Premiership, says manager Derek McInnes before matches against Hearts, Hibernian, Rangers and Celtic. (Daily Record)

But McInnes fears even three wins may not be enough with Rangers and Hibs are also in contention for the runners-up spot. (Sun)

Hearts will be stronger next season without Jon McLaughlin, according to the goalkeeper who is expected to leave Tynecastle this summer. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock's PFA Scotland player of the year nominee Kris Boyd believes his goals were taken for granted when he played at Rangers. (Sun)

Scotland supporters are being charged £88 to attend next month's friendly match away to Peru and, to compensate, the Scottish FA are offering travelling fans free entry to the September exhibition match against Belgium at Hampden. (Scotsman)