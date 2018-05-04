Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United

Pascal Gross' effort was cleared by Marcos Rojo - but it had already crossed the line

Brighton secured their Premier League safety as they deservedly beat Manchester United with a goal awarded by goalline technology.

Pascal Gross' header from Jose Izquierdo's cross was cleared by Marcos Rojo - but from just behind the line.

Albion - who had not won in their previous seven games - had the better chances and David de Gea did well to deny Glenn Murray and Izquierdo.

Marcus Rashford forced a good save from Mat Ryan in the second half.

Seagulls can plan for next season

The Seagulls were looking comfortable on 4 March when they beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the top half of the Premier League. But seven games without a win in all competitions since then had seen some doubt creep in.

However, after moving on to 41 points and into 11th place, they cannot be caught by the bottom three - prompting a party atmosphere at the final whistle - and Chris Hughton can start getting ready for the club's second season in the top flight since 1983.

Anthony Knockaert and Izquierdo were fantastic on the two wings - likewise Gross in the centre - and caused United problems from start to finish.

Albion started brightly and Dale Stephens shot wide in the eighth minute. United keeper De Gea made two decent saves to stop Gross - and two fantastic diving saves to keep out Murray's 25-yard shot on the bounce and Izquierdo's rising hit.

The Seagulls fully merited their goal when Gross beat Ashley Young in the air to send Izquierdo's cross past De Gea.

The summer signing from Ingolstadt has been involved in 45% of Brighton's Premier League goals all season - seven goals and eight assists.

Brighton did not create many chances following that goal but showed good game management to see the game out.

Blunt United fail to impress

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says whether his side finish second in the league will determine whether the FA Cup finalists have had a good season overall.

They remain five points clear of third-placed Liverpool, although Tottenham - one point further back with a game in hand - can also catch them.

With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez injured, Marcus Rashford got his chance in the centre-forward position but failed to take his opportunity.

United only had one touch in the Albion area in the first half, and their first effort on target did not come until the 49th minute when Paul Pogba's low shot was saved from 16 yards out.

They did create some chances after Gross' goal with Rashford and substitute Jesse Lingard forcing saves from outside the box and Anthony Martial striking two efforts over the bar from 20 yards.

The Red Devils did have one final chance but Lingard shot wide under pressure from Shane Duffy.

This is the first time United have lost three league games against newly promoted clubs in a season since 1989-90 - they have been beaten at Huddersfield, Newcastle and now at the Amex Stadium, the 58th different ground they have visited in the Premier League.

Stats - United's first Friday Premier League defeat

Brighton registered only their second win in 19 matches against Manchester United, their first since a 1-0 victory in the top flight in November 1982.

Jose Mourinho has lost six of his past 10 away Premier League matches in the month of May (W1 D3).

All seven of Pascal Gross' Premier League goals have come at home - only four players have scored more Premier League goals exclusively at home in the competition's history - Georginio Wijnaldum (18), Clive Wilson (9), Ronny Johnsen (8) and Jeff Kenna (8).

This was Manchester United's first league defeat on a Friday since December 1978, when they lost 3-0 at Bolton - they had been unbeaten in 16 such matches.

The Red Devils have now lost at all three of the stadiums they've played at for the first time in the Premier League this season (John Smith's Stadium, Wembley and the Amex).

What's next?

Brighton will be glad their safety has been secured as they visit Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday (20:00 BST). United go to David Moyes' West Ham, who are not safe yet, on Thursday (19:45 BST).

More to follow.