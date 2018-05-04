Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United
Brighton secured their Premier League safety as they deservedly beat Manchester United with a goal awarded by goalline technology.
Pascal Gross' header from Jose Izquierdo's cross was cleared by Marcos Rojo - but from just behind the line.
Albion - who had not won in their previous seven games - had the better chances and David de Gea did well to deny Glenn Murray and Izquierdo.
Marcus Rashford forced a good save from Mat Ryan in the second half.
Seagulls can plan for next season
The Seagulls were looking comfortable on 4 March when they beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the top half of the Premier League. But seven games without a win in all competitions since then had seen some doubt creep in.
However, after moving on to 41 points and into 11th place, they cannot be caught by the bottom three - prompting a party atmosphere at the final whistle - and Chris Hughton can start getting ready for the club's second season in the top flight since 1983.
Anthony Knockaert and Izquierdo were fantastic on the two wings - likewise Gross in the centre - and caused United problems from start to finish.
Albion started brightly and Dale Stephens shot wide in the eighth minute. United keeper De Gea made two decent saves to stop Gross - and two fantastic diving saves to keep out Murray's 25-yard shot on the bounce and Izquierdo's rising hit.
The Seagulls fully merited their goal when Gross beat Ashley Young in the air to send Izquierdo's cross past De Gea.
The summer signing from Ingolstadt has been involved in 45% of Brighton's Premier League goals all season - seven goals and eight assists.
Brighton did not create many chances following that goal but showed good game management to see the game out.
Blunt United fail to impress
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says whether his side finish second in the league will determine whether the FA Cup finalists have had a good season overall.
They remain five points clear of third-placed Liverpool, although Tottenham - one point further back with a game in hand - can also catch them.
With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez injured, Marcus Rashford got his chance in the centre-forward position but failed to take his opportunity.
United only had one touch in the Albion area in the first half, and their first effort on target did not come until the 49th minute when Paul Pogba's low shot was saved from 16 yards out.
They did create some chances after Gross' goal with Rashford and substitute Jesse Lingard forcing saves from outside the box and Anthony Martial striking two efforts over the bar from 20 yards.
The Red Devils did have one final chance but Lingard shot wide under pressure from Shane Duffy.
This is the first time United have lost three league games against newly promoted clubs in a season since 1989-90 - they have been beaten at Huddersfield, Newcastle and now at the Amex Stadium, the 58th different ground they have visited in the Premier League.
Stats - United's first Friday Premier League defeat
- Brighton registered only their second win in 19 matches against Manchester United, their first since a 1-0 victory in the top flight in November 1982.
- Jose Mourinho has lost six of his past 10 away Premier League matches in the month of May (W1 D3).
- All seven of Pascal Gross' Premier League goals have come at home - only four players have scored more Premier League goals exclusively at home in the competition's history - Georginio Wijnaldum (18), Clive Wilson (9), Ronny Johnsen (8) and Jeff Kenna (8).
- This was Manchester United's first league defeat on a Friday since December 1978, when they lost 3-0 at Bolton - they had been unbeaten in 16 such matches.
- The Red Devils have now lost at all three of the stadiums they've played at for the first time in the Premier League this season (John Smith's Stadium, Wembley and the Amex).
What's next?
Brighton will be glad their safety has been secured as they visit Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday (20:00 BST). United go to David Moyes' West Ham, who are not safe yet, on Thursday (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 2Bruno
- 22Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 3Bong
- 11Knockaert
- 6Stephens
- 24Pröpper
- 19IzquierdoSubstituted forMarchat 88'minutes
- 13GroßBooked at 67minsSubstituted forKayalat 84'minutes
- 17MurrayBooked at 47minsSubstituted forUlloaat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kayal
- 16Ulloa
- 18Goldson
- 20March
- 21Schelotto
- 25Locadia
- 26Krul
Man Utd
- 1De Gea
- 36DarmianSubstituted forShawat 68'minutes
- 12Smalling
- 5RojoSubstituted forMcTominayat 76'minutes
- 18Young
- 27FellainiSubstituted forLingardat 68'minutes
- 31Matic
- 6Pogba
- 8Mata
- 19Rashford
- 11Martial
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 3Bailly
- 14Lingard
- 20Romero
- 21Herrera
- 23Shaw
- 39McTominay
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 30,611
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0.
Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Chris Smalling is caught offside.
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Glenn Murray.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces José Izquierdo.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal replaces Pascal Groß.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Marcos Rojo.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Dale Stephens.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Marouane Fellaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Luke Shaw replaces Matteo Darmian.
Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Attempt blocked. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bruno.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.