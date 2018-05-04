Partick Thistle 1-1 Ross County

Partick Thistle' Chris Erskine is put under pressure by Ross Coutny's Michael Gardyne

Ross County remain two points adrift of Partick Thistle at the bottom of the Premiership after coming from behind to draw with the Jags.

Chris Erskine fired the hosts ahead after Kris Doolan took advantage of a mistake by County defender Harry Souttar.

Billy Mckay levelled when he beat the offside trap and knocked the ball in from close range.

Both sides missed chances to find a winner in a frantic finale.

The result leaves County on 28 points with just two games remaining - five points behind Dundee and Hamilton Academical, who meet on Saturday.

Thistle knew that a victory would all but ensure they will not face automatic relegation and straight from the first whistle they were on the front foot.

Conor Sammon had the ball in the net early only for the referee to blow for an infringement.

Sammon, who will be heading back to Tynecastle at the end of the season when his loan period ends, was proving to be a real handful for the visiting defence.

Partick Thistle's Chris Erskine celebrates the opening goal

The striker was inches away from connecting with a Ryan Edwards cross as Alan Archibald's side searched for the opener.

And then when allowed space down the left hand side he managed to send a cross into the box that was cleared as Erskine waited all alone at the back post.

Eventually, the pressure for the Jags paid off, but only thanks to some terrible defending by County.

A long ball down the left was missed completely by Souttar, which Doolan picked up. His cross into the box was inch perfect for Erskine who sent a lovely left-foot volley beyond goalkeeper Scott Fox.

The goal, however, was a wake up call for the visitors.

Liam Fontaine was close with a header that goalkeeper Tomas Cerny saved low to his left, and a Jason Naismith effort was blocked by Baily Cargill.

However, when Thistle cleared a free kick only as far as Fontaine, he clipped the ball into the six-yard area. With the home defence claiming for offside, McKay hooked the ball into the net.

The visitors charged out of their dressing room after the break with a spring in their step.

Naismith sent a shot from the edge of the box just wide and Christie Elliot had to be on his toes to block a Max Melbourne effort as the home side looked nervous under the mounting pressure.

Ross County's Billy Mckay celebrates with Liam Fontaine after making it 1-1

Michael Gardyne was next to have a pop, shooting over the bar.

On a rare venture forward Thistle had a fair shout for a penalty tuned down when Martin Woods' shot from the edge of the 18-yard box came off the outstretched arm of Souttar.

Then Blair Spittal spotted fellow substitute Miles Storey making a run into the box, and goalkeeper Fox tipped the volley over.

Danny Devine's header was blocked on the line by Fox, before at the other end a Craig Curran header was knocked away by team-mate Alex Schalk.

Post-match reaction

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We're the home team, we needed the points tonight, we were desperate to get them.

I thought we were playing really well until we scored. But that's just where you are, it's pressure sometimes, the decision making goes.

"I think the teams above us will be delighted, that's for sure."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "It was two teams fighting for their lives. We're disappointed we didn't get the result we wanted but can't fault the effort.

"We came here to try and win the game, and Partick deserve a lot of credit because they stopped us winning the game.

"We're still fighting, albeit we're still bottom of the league. If we go and win the two games we've got left then we may have a chance."