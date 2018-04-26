Fatma Samoura: Fifa executive cleared by ethics team

Fatma Samoura spent two decades working on humanitarian projects for the United Nations before joining Fifa in 2016

Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura has been cleared by the governing body's ethics committee of any wrongdoing following an investigation.

BBC Sport revealed on Wednesday she was the subject of a complaint concerning an alleged conflict of interest.

Members of Fifa's World Cup bid evaluation task force said she had an undeclared family link with Morocco 2026 bid ambassador El Hadji Diouf.

Samoura, 55, had called the allegations "totally ridiculous and baseless".

The complaint was made because as a senior official for world football's governing body she is supposed to be impartial and declare any potential conflicts with the bidding teams.

BBC Sport understands the ethics committee has contacted Samoura, who joined Fifa in 2016, to tell her she will not be the subject of an investigation and the matter is now closed.

Morocco hopes to win the right to stage the World Cup in 2026 but the United States, Mexico and Canada have jointly put forward a rival bid.