BBC Sport - Why we will miss Arsene Wenger - the aggro, the accent and the zips
The aggro, the accent and the zips - Wenger's best bits
- From the section Arsenal
After Arsene Wenger's final game as Arsenal boss, we look back at his best bits, from his arguments to his best quotes and his problems with zips.
READ MORE:Wenger 'sad and emotional' after Arsenal era ends with win at Huddersfield
