Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng in "fight" to be fit for World Cup

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng has won 70 international caps for Germany

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng says he will "fight" to be fit for the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old Germany international was injured during Bayern's Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

"Life is full of setbacks," he wrote on Instagram.

"Now it's time to fight to be in Russia. I will give everything for that."

In a statement, Bayern confirmed Boateng - who appeared to overstep before pulling-up - had suffered a "structural injury in the adductor muscle of his left thigh," which usually carries a four-to-six-week recovery period.

That would see him miss the end of the domestic season, which concludes with the German Cup final on 19 May, and the Champions League final on 26 May, should Bayern overturn their 2-1 first-leg deficit in Madrid next Tuesday.

Germany head coach Joachim Low is due to name his provisional squad for Russia on 15 May, although Fifa's official deadline for the final squad is 4 June.