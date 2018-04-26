Keith Curle: Carlisle United boss to leave at end of season

Keith Curle previously managed Mansfield Town, Chester and Torquay United

Carlisle boss Keith Curle will leave the club at the end of the season after over three and a half years in charge.

The 54-year-old will stay for the Cumbrians' final two League Two matches and will assist with their retained list, the club confirmed.

He has led the club to 20th, 10th and sixth-placed finishes since 2014.

"Following a meeting with directors on Wednesday, Keith Curle has decided to move on and further his career elsewhere," a club statement said.

"The directors and staff would like to thank Keith for his contribution."

United are 10th in League Two, eight points below the play-offs after a run of only one win in eight.

The former England defender's contract had been set to expire this summer.

Curle led Carlisle to last season's League Two play-off semi-finals, but they lost 6-5 on aggregate to Exeter City after a dramatic finish at St James Park.

A run of four straight victories in February appeared to be pushing his side towards another top-seven finish, but failing to win since 30 March has left them out of contention.