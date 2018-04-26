BBC Sport - Football Focus: Swansea players are lacking confidence - Tom Carroll
Swansea players are lacking confidence - Carroll
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll tells Football Focus' Eilidh Barbour the side need confidence to lift themselves further away from the relegation places.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 BST, Saturday 28 April, on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
