BBC Sport - Eddie Howe and his love of electric 80's piano
Eddie Howe and his love of electric 80's piano
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth manage Eddie Howe reveals he relieves the stresses of being a Premier League boss by learning piano and his particular fondness for electric eighties and the band A-ha.
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show from 22:00 BST (23:15 in N.Ireland), Wednesday 26 April on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
