Where is Jack Rodwell? Coleman 'doesn't know'

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman says he "doesn't know" where want-away midfielder Jack Rodwell is. Coleman later clarified that he knows where Rodwell is physically but does not know where he is mentally.

