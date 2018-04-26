Wigan Athletic fined for pitch invasion after Manchester City victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Aguero in altercation with fan on pitch

Wigan Athletic have been fined £12,500 for a pitch invasion following their shock 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round in February.

Latics forward Will Grigg struck 11 minutes from time to secure a 1-0 win for the hosts at the DW Stadium.

Home fans invaded the pitch, with one involved in an altercation with City striker Sergio Aguero as the players were escorted off at full-time.

Some supporters ripped out advertising boards and threw them towards police.

The Football Association said Wigan were fined for "failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch".

The Latics, who sealed promotion to the Championship on Saturday, admitted the charge.