League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers (Fri)

Shamrock Rovers crushed the Candystripes in their first league meeting of the season

Airtricity Premier Division - Derry City v Shamrock Rovers Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry will be without defender Gavin Peers for their Premier Division encounter against Shamrock Rovers.

Peers is suspended for the the Brandywell encounter as fourth-placed City aim to go eight points clear of the Dubliners.

Rovers thumped Derry 6-1 at the start of the season but the Candystripes are now the in-form team.

"It's a big one - ourselves and Rovers are among the teams fighting for third spot," said Derry boss Kenny Shiels.

Derry drew 2-2 with leaders Dundalk last time out and that brought a seven-game winning run to an end.

It was so different earlier in the campaign when City struggled and went down to that heavy defeat at Tallaght Stadium.

Low expectations

"We we not ready then - I expected to lose all of our first four games," added Shiels.

"We couldn't get the training facilities or the cohesion of new players coming into the team."

The change in Derry's fortunes coincided with a return to the redeveloped Brandywell and Kenny is delighted with the response of supporters.

"There seems to be an ambience about the place and for the first time in my life I'm seeing fans really enjoying themselves and having a good night out," he said.

"You can see it in people's eyes and you can see it when you meet them before a game. They are coming in anticipation of entertainment."