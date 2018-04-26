Rangers: Hull's Allan McGregor agrees terms for second spell at Ibrox

Allan McGregor has spent five years with Hull City

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor is close to completing a move to Rangers after agreeing terms for a second spell at the Scottish Premiership club.

The Scotland international spent more than 10 years at Ibrox but left in 2012 to join Besiktas.

McGregor moved to Hull after a year in the Turkish top flight.

But the 36-year-old has rejected the offer of a new contract and is expected to have a medical with Rangers within the next 24 hours.

He had also been a target for Hearts as they sought to find a replacement for Jon McLaughlin, the Scotland squad member who is poised to return to English football after his summer move from Burton Albion.

McGregor, who has 35 caps, started his career at Ibrox and had loan spells with St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic before becoming a first-team regular.

He joined Hull when they were in the Premier League and helped them qualify for the Europa League for the first time.

But they were relegated in 2015 and, as he recovered from injury, McGregor was loaned out to Championship rivals Cardiff City for the second half of the 2016-17.

He regained the first-team jersey from Scotland team-mate David Marshall this season and has played 43 times for the Tigers as they have battled to avoid relegation.

McGregor received a recall to the Scotland by returning manager Alex McLeish for March friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.