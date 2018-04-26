Liverpool's Steven Gerrard on Rangers shortlist for manager

Steven Gerrard (left) was at Ibrox in March as Celtic beat Rangers 3-2

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard is on a shortlist to become the new manager of Rangers.

The 37-year-old, who is currently a Liverpool academy coach, has been highlighted as a possible replacement for Graeme Murty.

Murty was put in place until the end of the season after a spell as interim boss following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October.

But he is unlikely to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Gerrard retired as a player in 2016 and joined the youth set-up at Anfield after knocking back an offer to become manager of MK Dons.

The former midfielder witnessed at first hand the Ibrox atmosphere in March when he attended Rangers' 3-2 defeat by champions-elect Celtic.

And Rangers chairman Dave King was at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool beat Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Former Reading and Scotland full-back Murty joined Rangers in August 2016 as head coach of their development squad.

Graeme Murty faced fan protest banners at Ibrox during Sunday's win over Hearts

The 43-year-old had a month-long spell as caretaker before Caixinha's appointment, after Mark Warburton left in February 2017.

Having reverted to his previous role, Murty was again placed in interim control after the Portuguese was sacked. He was told in December he would remain in charge until the end of the season.

Rangers are second in the Premiership with four games remaining.

However, this month's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic led to protests at Sunday's home league win over Hearts.

It was also followed by the suspension of captain Lee Wallace and veteran striker Kenny Miller following an angry post-match dressing-room exchange with Murty.

The Ibrox side travel to Celtic Park on Sunday, when a victory for Brendan Rodgers' side in the Glasgow derby will secure a seventh consecutive title.