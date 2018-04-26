Leeds United Myanmar tour: Paul Heckingbottom says club will try to alleviate players' concerns

Paul Heckingbottom left Barnsley to take charge of Leeds in February 2018

Leeds United will do their best to alleviate any fears their players have over their planned post-season tour of Myanmar, says boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Leeds will play two games in May in the country, where families have fled their homes because of military operations.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani has defended the trip, after criticism from shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan.

"Lots of the squad" have received vaccinations for the Zika virus, Heckingbottom added.

The Championship club are set to face a Myanmar National League all-star team in Yangon and the country's national team in Mandalay.

In those areas, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) guidance is to "check travel advice before travelling".

The FCO advises against "all but essential travel" in some other areas of Myanmar, previously known as Burma.

Nearly 700,000 of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority have fled the country since August because of ongoing military operations in Rakhine.

Leicester City visited the country in May 2016 after winning the Premier League title but did not play any matches.