Bayern Munich charged by Uefa after pitch invasion and offensive banner

Bayern Munich have been charged by Uefa after fans ran onto the pitch at the end of their Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat by Real Madrid.

The German champions, who were beaten 2-1, have also been charged over an offensive banner which was displayed at the Allianz Arena.

One supporter grabbed the shirt of Bayern forward Franck Ribery, while another took a photograph with Real Madrid players after the final whistle.

This case will be dealt with on 31 May.