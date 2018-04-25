John McGinn: Hibernian 'hungry' for second place, says midfielder

McGinn is pleased with his 'most consistent season' as he aims for second place in the Premiership

John McGinn says in-form Hibernian believe they can overhaul Aberdeen and Rangers in the race for runners-up in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games with Saturday's 2-1 win over leaders Celtic.

And they go into the final four games of the season three points off second.

"You don't get any medals for finishing second but to do it this season is a good opportunity to do something special," said midfielder McGinn.

"Aberdeen and Rangers are both really good sides but I think we've got an outside chance.

"We're still underdogs but the manager (Neil Lennon) stresses how close we are to achieving something special and it's something we are hungry to do.

"We'll do whatever we can over these last four games to hopefully nick it."

McGinn, 23, joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015, winning the Scottish Cup a year later and promotion as Championship winners last season.

His performances this term have earned him a place on the shortlist for PFA Scotland's Premiership Player of the Year.

A Scotland squad regular, the midfielder has one year left on his Easter Road contract, with Lennon admitting last month the club would need to weigh up any offers.

On the prospect of moving on, McGinn said: "I've always been respectful of the fact that I want to play at a higher level eventually.

"But, at the same time, Hibs is such a good club, with great facilities and brilliant coaches. It's a brilliant platform for someone like me to improve.

"There has been a lot of discussions with the club and my representatives. I just try to focus on the football.

"I've always said that I wouldn't leave for something that's not going to make me a better player.

"If that's now or in the future, I won't know until it's put in front of me.

"I've loved my time at Hibs and I still will for the games that remain, whether that's 44 or four, who knows?

"I just want to finish as high as I can (in the league) and continue what has been a really successful spell for me."