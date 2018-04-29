Wolfsburg Ladies 2-0 Chelsea Ladies (5-1 agg)

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg 2-0 Chelsea - highlights

Wolfsburg Ladies beat Chelsea Ladies 2-0 in their Women's Champions League semi-final second leg to win 5-1 on aggregate and reach the final.

The visitors were denied a penalty when Eniola Aluko looked to have been brought down by Lena Goessling.

Pernille Harder broke the deadlock with a fine run into the box before slotting past Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Ewa Pajor headed home Alexandra Popp's looping cross from close range to wrap up victory for the two-time winners.

Chelsea lost the first leg 3-1 at home and needed to score a minimum of three goals against Wolfsburg in order to go through - but Emma Hayes' side found opportunities limited.

After just over an hour of few concrete chances for either side, Harder found the net for the hosts with her seventh goal in the competition.

Earlier, Manchester City Women were defeated 1-0 by Women's Champions League holders Lyon thanks to Lucy Bronze's volley.

No English side has reached the final since Arsenal's triumph in 2007, and Chelsea Ladies could not overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg.

The Blues, who are top of the Women's Super League One and three points clear of second-placed City, face Arsenal in the FA Women's Cup final on 5 May.

Wolfsburg: Schult, Blasse, Fischer, Goessling, Maritz (Kerschowski 66), Gunnarsdottir, Dickenmann, Harder Popp, Hansen (Jakabfi 71), Pajor (Wullaert 80).

Substitutes: Frohms, Jakabfi, Baunach, Wullaert, Stolze, Wedemeyer, Kerschowski.

Chelsea: Lindahl, Blundell, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Ericsson, Chapman, Bright, Bachmann, Aluko (Cuthbert 63), Kirby (Flaherty 81), Ji (Spence 75).

Substitutes: Telford, Flaherty, Davison, Rafferty, Cuthbert, Spence, Cooper.