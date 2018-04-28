Lyon Feminines v Manchester City Women (Sun; 0-0 agg)

Media playback is not supported on this device Lyon Feminines v Manchester City Women: Nick Cushing says City can beat Lyon

Women's Champions League semi-final second leg Kick-off: 13:45 BST, Sunday 29 April Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app., plus live text commentary

Manchester City's away win in Lyon in 2017 will give them confidence as they travel to the holders for Sunday's Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, says winger Mel Lawley.

City lost 3-2 on aggregate to the French club at the same stage last term despite a 1-0 second-leg away win.

The same result or a score draw will be enough for City to progress this year, after Sunday's 0-0 draw in Manchester.

"We didn't give Lyon an away goal. It was important," Lawley told BBC Sport.

"If we play the way we played in the first leg, we're confident we can get through. We're going there to get an away goal.

"Lyon are the strongest team I've played against and we need to stay organised at the back, but we can do it."

No English side has reached the Women's European final since Arsenal's triumph in 2007, but there are two English sides at the last-four stage for the first time.

Chelsea face German outfit Wolfsburg in Sunday's other semi-final second leg, with both ties live on the BBC Red Button and online.

This year's final will be held in Kiev on 24 May, with Lyon looking to lift the title for the third season in a row.