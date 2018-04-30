Celtic: Pat Bonner selects four players vital to title triumph

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney was one of the players Pat Bonner felt stood out this season

Manager Brendan Rodgers used 30 different players in the league this season as Celtic clinched a seventh straight Premiership title.

The Northern Irishman has always talked about the importance of his squad and he has utilised it to the full this term.

Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair have scored the most league goals for Celtic this campaign, finding the net nine times each, while goalkeeper Craig Gordon has kept 14 clean sheets, the highest number in the division.

Here, former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner selects the four players in Hoops that he thinks have made the biggest contribution to the club's 49th league crown, and names his Celtic team of the season.

Celtic captain Scott Brown was a mainstay for the champions throughout the season

Scott Brown

Of course Brown is the captain and leader of this Celtic side, and is pivotal to the way Rodgers wants his team to play. He sits in the middle of the pitch and keeps showing himself to be a top player in the way he controls matches.

He has developed that ability over the years because when he was younger he was more of a runner and a worker. He still shows that in the way he tackles and comes away with the ball for the team, but in the big matches he has been immense in terms of dictating the tempo of the game, and how it is played.

He has done a phenomenal job again this year.

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney was effective in attack as well as defence

Kieran Tierney

You have to put him among the players of the season because he is just so consistent, there are very few times you could single him out for a poor performance.

Even last week in the defeat against Hibs, he was Celtic's best player, always trying to get forward on the left hand-side. For him, defending is an art.

You rarely ever see him get beaten by a player in a one-on-one situation, and as well as that he's always improving and adding to his game. He has had another good season.

Midfielder Callum McGregor has established himself as a key player in the staring XI

Callum McGregor

He has been one of the players in that midfield who has managed to stay free of injury.

Both Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic have had long spells on the sidelines, while McGregor has played regularly and made a big contribution in the middle of park.

I like him as a player, he has quick feet and has scored some good goals this season, and some important goals too.

Winger James Forrest scored his first Old Firm goal in the 5-0 win that sealed the title

James Forrest

He has had a very good season overall, especially during the first half of the year, though his form has tailed off over the last couple of months.

As well as his goals and assists, he has shown maturity and really grown up as a man during this campaign. He has demonstrated that maturity in the way he has handled the extra defensive responsibilities handed to him.

When the manager decided to switch to a back three I was worried about his ability to track back and deal with the threat posed by opposition teams, particularly in Europe. However, he has done very well in that wing-back position.

Pat Bonner marks his Celtic team of the season out of 10

Pat Bonner was speaking to BBC Scotland Sport's Thomas Duncan