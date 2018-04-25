BBC Sport - WSL: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool - highlights

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool

Arsenal keep pressure on their rivals in the race for a Women's Champions League spot with a big home win over Liverpool in Women's Super League One.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal Women 3-0 Liverpool Ladies

