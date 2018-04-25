BBC Sport - WSL: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool - highlights
Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool
- From the section Football
Arsenal keep pressure on their rivals in the race for a Women's Champions League spot with a big home win over Liverpool in Women's Super League One.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal Women 3-0 Liverpool Ladies
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired