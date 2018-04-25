Kenya's Aboud Omar wants to take Bulgarian sacking to Fifa

Kenya international Aboud Omar signed for Bulgarian club Slavia Sofia in 2016

Kenya's Aboud Omar has told BBC Sport he wants to complain to Fifa over his sacking by Bulgarian club Slavia Sofia.

Club president, Ventseslav Stefanov, claimed: "[Omar] learned the most vulgar phrases in Bulgarian and began to address them to his team-mates."

However Omar, 25, denied he insulted coaches and players at the club or that he disrespected Bulgaria.

"I'm ready to go to Fifa or the courts because he (Stefanov) said some things that are not true," Omar insisted.

"The president is not in the dressing most of the time so I don't know where he got all his information from."

Omar said his problems with the club began a few months ago when he decided not to extend his contract with the club as his deal was running out.

He also insists he walked out of the club rather than being sacked by them.

"I was the one who walked out even before they put out their statement," he added.

"I told them I don't want anything - money or anything - I just want to be free."

The left-back explained he is happy in Bulgaria and is even considering signing for another club in the country.

"If I didn't like Bulgaria what have I been doing here for the last two-and-a-half years?" he continued.

"My manager is already talking to another club in Bulgaria. I have no problem with Bulgaria in the past there are so many clubs that have approached me."

Omar was also surprised that the statement accused him of being racist and insulting people in Bulgarian.

"I never went to school to learn Bulgarian and so everything I learnt came from other players," he said.

"When other players used racist language with me it was "just joking" but when it was the other way round they took it personally.

"What has been said doesn't hurt me because I know that it is not true."