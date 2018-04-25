BBC Sport - We're confident we can score in Rome - Trent Alexander-Arnold
'We're confident we can score in Rome'
- From the section Liverpool
Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are confident they can score in Rome but insists the Italians cannot be ruled out just yet as they try to advance to the final of the Champions League.
Liverpool lead 5-2 after the first leg at Anfield.
READ MORE: Salah stars as Liverpool take control
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired