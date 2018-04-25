BBC Sport - Liverpool still have work to do in Rome - Jurgen Klopp

'Still work for Liverpool to do in Rome'

Jurgen Klopp says there is still work for his Liverpool side to do in Rome if they are to progress to the Champions League final, despite taking a 5-2 lead in the semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Klopp also paid tribute to Mohamad Salah, who scored twice and made two more goals.

READ MORE: Salah stars as Liverpool take control

