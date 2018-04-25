Stoke City's Harry Souttar enthused by new Ross County management duo on loan

Harry Souttar hopes County are on their up with their new management team

On-loan Stoke City defender Harry Souttar says Ross County's players have welcomed the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson as permanent joint managers.

The pair were put in interim charge in March after Owen Coyle's resignation.

"I think everyone was buzzing," Souttar said of the squad's reaction.

"We kind of knew a little bit that they deserved to get the permanent roles. So everyone's really happy for the pair of them."

Former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers manager Coyle stood down after only six months in charge and with his side bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Dingwall outfit remain there, but five points in their last three games have brought them to within a point of Partick Thistle and three of Saturday's hosts, Hamilton Academical.

"You can see everyone's bought into what they are trying to do as well at the club," Souttar replied when asked what difference the new management team has made.

"I don't think much has changed in terms of effort and application - I think that was always there.

"I just think that maybe some boys have bought into what they are trying to do a little bit more."

Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have led County to five points in three games

Former Queen's Park and County midfielder Kettlewell had coached County's under-20 side to the Scottish Professional Football League Development League title last season.

Ferguson, who was a midfielder with County, Brechin City and Stenhousemuir, was the Highlanders' academy director.

Souttar, who joined Stoke from Dundee United in 2016 and was sent to County for first-team experience in January, thinks the duo have instilled a spirit of togetherness.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that they have changed everything, because obviously the old gaffer brought me in, I respected him and really liked him," the 19-year-old told County's You Tube channel.

"But Ketts and Fergie have been brilliant with me since they've come in.

"They've kind of spoke to us in one-on-ones a little bit more and said to some of the boys who are maybe a little bit down that everybody is going to be needed - the whole squad - and it's a team effort.

"I just think we know the position we are in and I think we were always going to pick up a few results.

"When they first came in, they said that everyone is going to get a chance here - it is all a team effort - if you are not playing right now, you will be playing and we are going to need everyone for the rest of the season."