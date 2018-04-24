Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder suffered 'really bad injury' during Roma win

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in the 3-0 win against Manchester City in Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to have suffered a "really bad" injury during Tuesday's 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg win against Roma, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The England international was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute after appearing to hurt his knee when challenging Aleksandar Kolarov.

"It's probably a really bad injury," Klopp told BT Sport.

"If you can say that already before the scan then it's never good news."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed an impressive debut season for Liverpool since joining from Arsenal for £35m last August.

He has made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

A long-term injury could put in doubt his availability for this summer's World Cup in Russia, which gets under way on 15 June.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who replaced Oxlade-Chamberlain, said: "I just spoke with him in the dressing room and what the manager said is difficult.

"We still have to see how bad it is. I hope it will not be that bad and he can still go to the World Cup."

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says the players will be determined to reach the Champions League final for the midfielder, if his injury is serious.

"Obviously we're all gutted for him," he said.

"If that's the case [that it is a bad injury] and if he can't play, we'll be looking to secure the place in the final for him and the other lads who can't be involved."