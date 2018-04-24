Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea goalkeeper launches libel claim against Marc Wilmots

Courtois (left) has won 54 caps for Belgium

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he and his father have initiated "proceedings for libel and defamation" against ex-Belgium boss Marc Wilmots.

In an interview with Qatar-based beIn Sports, Wilmots said he was told Courtois' father had leaked team selections during the 2016 European Championship.

Courtois said on Instagram: "Mr Wilmots - not for the first time - reiterates publicly and intentionally (makes) accusations against my honour and my reputation."

He added: "As well as my father, we decided together to file a complaint accompanied by criminal indemnification proceedings for libel and defamation."

Belgium number one Courtois has won 54 caps for his country, who have been drawn in Group G alongside England, Tunisia and Panama at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Wilmots was dismissed as Belgium boss after their Euro 2016 exit to Wales.