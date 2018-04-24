'Five-in-one' Scott Arfield would improve Rangers - John Hughes

Burnley's Afield is currently sidelined with a calf injury, last playing on 10 February

If Rangers are keen on Scott Arfield then they will need to move swiftly, warns the midfielder's former manager John Hughes.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Ibrox as he nears the end of his Burnley contract.

"I think it does interest him but he has to weigh everything up," said Hughes, who gave Arfield his senior debut at Falkirk.

"If Rangers are serious then they had better get it done quick."

Arfield has been offered new terms at Turf Moor but appears determined to move on after five years with The Clarets.

The Canada international has also been linked with other English clubs and a move to Major League Soccer.

The midfielder, capped for Scotland at Under-19, Under-21 and B level, made the breakthrough at Falkirk in 2007 before a transfer to Huddersfield in 2010.

He joined Burnley as a free agent three years later.

'You're getting five players in one'

Hughes insists he knew Arfield was destined for a bright future from his early days with the academy at Falkirk.

"His attitude is second to none," Hughes told BBC Scotland. "You would get out of your bed early every morning just to go and work with this guy.

"He always wants to learn. The way he trains is infectious.

"I used to batter him verbally when I played beside him in the reserves and he just gave it back. I thought then 'this guy is going to make it'.

"I was speaking to him today and he still has that drive and hunger.

"With Scott, you're getting five players in one. He can play wide left, wide right, number 10 or the two sitting midfield roles.

"I always felt he would see himself out in the English Premier League then look to go to America, that was his plan.

"But if Rangers got Scott Arfield he would improve their team immensely."