BBC Sport - Everton v Newcastle: Robot helps 14-year-old Everton fan live mascot 'dream'

Robot helps Everton fan live mascot 'dream'

A 14-year-old Everton fan makes history by becoming football's first 'remote' matchday mascot - with the aid of a robot.

READ MORE: How Jack McLinden was able to join his heroes on the pitch

